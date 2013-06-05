Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating victim

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after witnesses say he grabbed a man off a bike and severely beat him.

Police responded to reports of an assault in a parking lot near the 900 block of Broadway Street at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report. A witness told officers that the victim and the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Darin Scott Kirk, were in an altercation at another location before the incident.

The witness said she saw the victim riding his bike when Kirk grabbed the victim off his bike and threw him to the ground. The report states Kirk then began to assault the victim. As he left the scene, he was stopped by police and taken to jail.

MBPD spokesperson Capt. David Knipes confirmed that the victim was badly beaten, and Kirk has been charged with attempted murder.

