Victim says Loris man chased him in vehicle, shot him

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man is in jail after he allegedly shot a man in the arm during a vehicle chase in Loris Tuesday night.

At about 9 p.m., Horry County Police officers responded to a hospital, where a man was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim told detectives that he knew the suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Travis McArthor Tyler, and had gotten into an argument with him over the phone earlier that day. The victim said he noticed the suspect's vehicle while in the parking lot of the Allsbrook Grocery Store Tuesday night, and the suspect came up and started another argument.

The victim left the scene on his motorcycle, and Tyler sped down the road after him, firing a gun at the victim and striking him in the forearm, a HCPD news release states. The victim pulled into the Loris Fire Department to seek medical attention.

Officers located the suspect back at the grocery store and took him into custody without incident, the release states. Tyler has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.



