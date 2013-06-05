Memorial service Wednesday to honor officer killed in line of duty

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Wednesday marks the 13th anniversary of the death of Horry County Police Corporal Dennis Lyden.

He was shot in the line of duty while investigating a suspicious vehicle on Highway 544 in 2000.

Horry County Police Department will mark the day with a memorial service, held at his resting place at Hillcrest Cemetery, located at 1000 S Carolina 544, in Conway. The department stated in a Facebook post that the service begins at 5:30 p.m., and the public is invited.

Members of the group said it's their duty to make sure no fallen officer is forgotten.

"Our training has increased and just the awareness of what could happen," said HCPD officer Steve Cox two years ago. "It's always on the officers' mind that it may be his last day, and we never want to see that."

Cox went on to say there isn't any amount of training that can prepare you for something like Lyden encountered.

Corporal Dennis James Lyden was 44-years-old.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

