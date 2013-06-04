North Myrtle beach Public Safety Dept. donates laptops and bicycles

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department announced that it has donated eight surplus Motorola laptop computers and about 30 used bicycles.

The laptops, donated to the Loris Police Department, were among those used in North Myrtle Beach Police cars over the last five years that are currently being replaced with new Panasonic Toughbooks.

The bicycles were donated to North Strand Helping Hand. They were found in various locations around the city, most were stolen and eventually abandoned. The department makes an effort to place the found bikes with owners but is then allowed to donate the unclaimed property.

The bikes will be repaired by North Strand Helping Hand and provided to children in need, or to adults in need who can use them for transportation.

Last year, the NMBPSD donated 15 bicycles to Goodwill in North Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.