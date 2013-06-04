Safe Sitter class will teach kids babysitting business, safety

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee, and Safe Kids Coastal is offering Safe Sitter classes to girls and boys who are ages 11 to 13 to teach the business of babysitting, according to a news release from McLeod Health.

A certified instructor will teach young adults the medically-based program, centered around how to effectively handle emergencies when caring for children.

During the Safe Sitter class, the children will get hands-on practice in basic life-saving techniques and learn safety precautions, as well as how to understand children of different ages.

Safe Sitter classes will be held June 13, July 10, July 31, and August 7 in the McLeod Medical Plaza Auditorium in Suite 100 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The cost of the class is $35, and includes materials, lunch and a certificate.

McLeod Safe Kids asks that parents come with their child to class to briefly be provided important information.

For registration, call 843-777-2005.

