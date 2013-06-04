City of Myrtle Beach postpones fixing storm water outfalls

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) –Pipes line the beaches along the Grand Strand, and the City of Myrtle Beach wants to spend millions of dollars to take care of the storm water dumping onto the beach through them. When it rains, all the stormwater flows through the streets, and dumps onto different places on the beach.

Beach goers say this project needs to happen. "I mean this water might be contaminated with the rain or if you think about it," said Tucker Frye. "All the bacteria from the streets washing in to the sewers and then pouring out here."

The plan is for a multi-million dollar ocean outfall project on 44th Ave. North, which would benefit an area across the beach, and take away the pipes from 88th Ave. North all the way to 22nd Ave. South.

The project involves dropping two 84 inch pipes under the beach and the ocean, where they will stop more than 1,000 feet offshore.

"We want to make sure that the beach is as inviting and as welcoming as it can be," said Mark Kruea with the City of Myrtle Beach. "And by removing these pipes or deep water outfalls, that's progress."

The project will cost around $8.1 million. Construction was expected to begin in October 2013, but will be pushed to October 2014. The city only received one bid for the work, and the price was higher than city engineers estimated, which was $8.1 million.

Companies declined to bid because of a short construction window on the landward side. The city will rebid the project next spring, in order to have a contractor chosen and mobilized for construction to begin on October 1, 2014.

The Coastal Alliance is meeting and discussing the outfall projects all across the grand strand. The main problem with them is their expense, so mayors of different cities have been trying to find different ways for funding.

