Florence School District 1 announces summer feeding program

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence School District One announced the 2013 summer feeding program. Breakfast and lunch will served to any child 18-years-old and younger without charge.

Registration is not a requirement, and the program benefits and services are available to all children without regard to race, religion, color, sex, disability, age or national origin.

Most sites will be open through August 2, but residents should check individual sites for dates of operation. Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. and lunch will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Meal sites include the following elementary schools: Briggs, Carver, Delmae, Dewey Carter, Greenwood, Lester, Lucy T. Davis, McLaurin, North Vista, R.N. Beck Center, Royall, Savannah Grove, Timrod, and Wallace Gregg. Middle school sites include: Southside and Williams. High schools include: West Florence, and Wilson.

The Churchill community also has a meal site. Meals must be eaten on site, and are offered only to students and children.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.