Sign up for NIXLE alerts from Horry County Fire Rescue

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is now using a communications service that can help them get important and timely emergency information to the public who wishes to sign up for the free, text-based service.

HCFR began using the NIXLE Community Information Service on Tuesday, June 4. It allows them to send information that is important to your community directly to your cell phone or email inbox based on the area where you live.

The information you receive can range from road closures and evacuations to red flag alerts and structure fires.

"After the Windsor Green fires, Horry County Fire Rescue conducted review of our overall response, in all aspects of the situation," stated Fred Crosby, the fire chief of Horry County Fire Rescue. "One of the things that came out of the after action review, was that we felt it necessary to put in place, a communications tool, that could reach out to our community citizens, alerting them to emergency situations in our area. Horry County Fire Rescue is committed to protecting the property and lives of those we serve. NIXLE allows us one more way to do just that."

You can start receiving alerts about incidents within a 1/4 mile radius of your home or workplace right now. To sign up, text the phrase "HCFIRE" to 888777, or visit www.nixle.com.

For further instructions, read below:

Go to the www.horrycountyfirerescue.com and sign up using the NIXLE registration box

Text from their phone "HCFIRE" to 888777 The first response they receive includes mandatory SMS instructions. (TXT message charges, how to stop etc) An Auto Response is given of "Thanks for signing up for Horry County Fire Rescue text alerts! Please reply with your zip code for targeted messages" The public user will reply with their Zip code Then the public will be able to get Zip code related Alerts and Messages.



North Myrtle Beach, Hartsville and the South Carolina Highway Patrol already use the NIXLE service. Check out the NIXLE website to see if your community uses this tool.

