NC police capture fugitive armed robbery suspect

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WMBF) - A woman wanted for armed robbery in the North Strand has been found working across the state border.

Ebony Ieishia McCray, 29, of Whiteville, NC is wanted out of North Myrtle Beach and officers believed she may be working at the Poplar Heights Nursing Center in Elizabethtown, NC.

Elizabethtown Police Chief Robert Kinlaw says they found Ms. McCray at her suspected employer on Saturday, June 1 and placed her in handcuffs. She is now in the Bladen County Jail waited to be extradited back to South Carolina to face armed robbery charges.

