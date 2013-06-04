Surfside Beach considers security cameras

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Town of Surfside Beach is planning to beef up their public safety efforts by installing security cameras at beach access points.

And they're not the first town to consider cameras as an option. Georgetown and Myrtle Beach already use them, and its in the works for Pawleys Island too.

The project to buy and install security cameras is in a proposed budget for the town. It's estimated that they would cost the town $18,875. Police Chief Rodney Keziah says he will present the plan to the Accommodations Tax committee on Wednesday, June 5.

Some Surfside Beach residents say security cameras are long over due.

"We've had a lot of kids spray painting around here and it would be nice to stop it," says Chris Shaw, a 10 year resident.

"The tourist during the summer get kind of crazy and during the winter the locals get crazy because they are free to roam," says another resident Kayla Traeger.

Keziah recommends putting two cameras at the Surfside Pier - one at Third Avenue North, one at Fourth Avenue South, and one along the Surfside Drive business block.

If approved they could be purchased and put up sometime this summer.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.