HCPD, Marshals capture wanted man in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A murder suspect out on bond led a highway patrolman on a chase before Horry County Police and US Marshals took him into custody outside Conway.

According to Horry County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Jeff Benton, charges for witness intimidation were issued by the solicitor's office against Marcus Wright on Tuesday and law enforcement were on the lookout for him to place him back in custody.

Horry County Police spokesman Sgt. Kegler confirms Wright was one of four suspects in the murder of 37-year-old Jerome Green on Figure Eight Rd in Socastee in May 2012.

A highway patrolman sitting on Highway 90 outside of Conway after noon spotted Mr. Wright in his vehicle traveling toward the patrol car at high speeds. When Wright turned onto East Cox Ferry Road, the two cars collided and a chase ensued.

Both vehicles were traveling so fast during that chase that the highway patrolman crashed into a ditch. He was taken to Conway Medical Center and released, Sgt. Benton says.

Wright then ditched his car on Bellamy Road, where Horry County Police officers and agents with the US Marshals Service spanned the area in search for him.

Luckily, Sgt. Benton admits, the electronic monitor device on Wright's ankle pinpointed his location and Marcus Wright was taken back into custody. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Bloodhounds were called to aid in the search just moments before Wright was placed into handcuffs.

