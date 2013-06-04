Conway Police arrest suspect in Tuesday night shooting

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting Tuesday in the Huckabee Heights area.

On Thursday afternoon, the Conway Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Davonte Javal Shepard of Conway for attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

On Thursday evening, Conway Police announced Shepard was arrested without incident at a residence on Powell Street in Conway.



The report from Conway Police says an officer was patrolling the area around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4 when he heard shots fired near Dillon Street. EMS and Conway Fire responded to assist when they found a young man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

