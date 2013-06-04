Conway Police arrest suspect in Tuesday night shooting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway Police arrest suspect in Tuesday night shooting

Davonte Javal Shepard, Source: Conway Police Department Davonte Javal Shepard, Source: Conway Police Department

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting Tuesday in the Huckabee Heights area.

On Thursday afternoon, the Conway Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Davonte Javal Shepard of Conway for attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

On Thursday evening, Conway Police announced Shepard was arrested without incident at a residence on Powell Street in Conway.

The report from Conway Police says an officer was patrolling the area around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4 when he heard shots fired near Dillon Street. EMS and Conway Fire responded to assist when they found a young man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Special

More Crime on WMBFNews.com

Updated:

Click for more mugshots See "Horry County's Most Wanted" More>>

Powered by Frankly