Florence residents debt-free after lottery wins

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Two Florence residents are now debt free after buying a lucky lottery ticket, officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery say.

One of them, Jerry Dalenta, won $200,000 from a $10 scratch-off ticket he purchased from the Save Mart 4 on E. Palmetto Street. He immediately called his wife to share the good news.

"I'm not a millionaire," Dalenta joked. "But I sure am lucky!"

The Save Mart 4 gets a commission for selling that winning ticket, but they're not the only one. The C Mart on South Irby Street sold the $10 Big Money the won a Florence woman $250,000.

She wished to remain anonymous, but admits she is also debt free after her big win.

"I felt like a whole new person walking in to work," she said after winning the cash. "It was my lucky day."

Since the lottery began in 2002, more than one million college scholarships and grants have been awarded to South Carolina's students.

