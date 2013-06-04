Pelicans launch signature beer and 'Hops for Hospice' program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have their own brand of beer, but they aren't the only ones benefiting from the new brew, part of the proceeds goes to Mercy Hospice.

"Ten dollars from every keg New South Brews for us will be given back to hospice," said Pelicans GM Andy Milovich. The craft brew will be tapped Tuesday, but this idea began as something much simply a year ago.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans created a hops garden in the ballpark in the spring of 2012 that has grown into something much bigger than the corner of the Picnic Garden in which it was planted. The hops garden has inspired the creation of an area of the ballpark that features craft beers now known as Hops Heaven, a partnership with New South Brewery to create a signature beer made from hops grown at TicketReturn.Com Field, and a $2 for Tuesday Craft Beer Night for the remainder of the 2013 season.

"You give a great fan experience, a great story, and do right by the community," Milovich said. "It's a win-win for everybody."

Local brewery, New South Brewing Company, has taken the hops variety planted at the ballpark and crafted the special beer for fans at TicketReturn.Com Field.

"We'll use the hops in a dry-hopping application," said New South owner David Epstein. "It's not so much a pale ale that's bitter, but a pale ale that's hoppy."

"It is very unique for a minor league baseball team to brew its own beer like we are this season,"Milovich said. "As it is our goal to make a splash in the community this season, we are thrilled to be able to use this neat program to give back to Horry County while creating a truly unique experience for the craft beer lovers that visit TicketReturn.Com Field."

"We're excited about the new venture with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans," said Epstein. "Beer and baseball go together so great. The beer we're making is an American White Ale meets an American Pale Ale. We took the American White Ale that we produce year-round and infused it with American citrus hops to accentuate the White Ale that is spiced with coriander and orange peel. Adding the citrus hops really plays off of that citrus note to create a light and flavorful taste and aroma. It goes down real easy, but has a unique flavor unlike any other light beer out there."

