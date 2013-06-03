Belk employees to give South Conway Elem. a makeover

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Belk in Conway is celebrating the company's initiative of 125 Days of Service for the 125th anniversary by giving South Conway Elementary School a makeover, according to a news release.

Belk in Conway will work at South Conway Elementary School from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5. Belk has dedicated itself to improving Title 1 schools in low-income communities. Their employees will paint classrooms, update playgrounds, install educational murals and more.

Employees will also organize in-store book drives, and offer school principals personal makeovers with up to $300 in donated merchandise, clothing and makeup.

Points of Light is the largest organization in the world dedicated to volunteer service, and it will help lead the effort.

