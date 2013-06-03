HCPD North Precinct holding Town Hall meeting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department's North Precinct said in a news release that it will hold a Town Hall meeting at the North Myrtle Beach High School auditorium on June 4 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The police department will listen to attendees' concerns and problems in the North Precinct, which includes the communities of Carolina Forest, Longs, Little River, Loris, Wampee and the unincorporated areas of North Myrtle Beach.

The Horry County Police Department hopes this meeting will improve the quality of the relationship between the department and the citizens of the North Precinct.

Sergeant Robert Kegler with the Horry County Police also said that a representative from the South Carolina Highway Patrol to discuss child restraint laws and safety measures.

