Horry Co., NMB Parks and Rec. Depts. offering free movie nights

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Parks & Recreation Dept. is partnering with the Horry County Parks and Recreation Dept. to offer free outdoor movies in McLean Park on the second Friday of each month from June until October, they announced in a news release.

All of the movies (shown below) are rated G or PG, so it will certainly be family-friendly. The movies are set to begin at 8:45 p.m., and movie-goers are urged to bring their own beach chairs or blankets.

The North Strand Optimist Club will offer popcorn and drinks.

The movie schedule is as follows:

Date (2013) Movie Time* Friday, June 14 National Treasure (PG) 8:45 p.m. Friday, July 12 Escape From Planet Earth (PG) 8:45 p.m. Friday, August 9 Brave (PG) 8:30 p.m. Friday, September 13 Here Comes the Boom (PG) 7:40 p.m. Friday, October 11 Frankenweenie (PG) 7:00 p.m.

In the event of bad weather on the day of a movie showing, contact the "Rec Check" hotline at 843-280-5570 and dial extension 1 for updates.

All movies will begin 15 minutes after sunset and are held at McLean Park.

