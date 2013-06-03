Bojangles' in Lumberton hosting job fair

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Bojangles' will host a job fair on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Comfort Suites in Lumberton at 214 Wintergreen Dr.

The company will conduct interviews in the hopes they hire 100 team members to fill positions at a soon-to-open restaurant. Open positions include customer service staff, cashiers, drive-thru personnel, biscuit makers, cooks, grill positions, and more.

Some of the available positions are salaried and hourly managers, who will receive a salary plus participate in a monthly bonus program.

The interviews will be hosted by Bojangles' area directors in the market. They ask that applications be completed on the Bojangles' website.

