Coast RTA airport service is underway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coast RTA has officially rolled out their new shuttle service on Monday.





Coast RTA drivers are now taking visitors from Myrtle Beach International Airport to their hotels along Ocean Blvd, and also making stops at Myrtle Beach Convention Center.





The service was up and running over the weekend and by Monday about 40 people had used the new shuttle.





Robert Hyson is a driver with Coast RTA, he was working this weekend, "we made a few stops along Ocean Blvd yesterday to let the hotels know we did start our service Saturday."





Hyson along with the Chairman of RTA admit to feeling sad about losing the prior shuttle service between RTA and Coastal Carolina University.





"We didn't want to leave CCU, that' was CCU's decision," explains RTA Chairman Ivory Wilson.





The contract between CCU and the shuttle service was a five year obligation, which wasn't renewed by the school.





Now with the elimination of service between the school and RTA, administrators with the shuttle said it gives them more time and resources to focus on their new business venture.





"It's another step in our strategic plan to meet our core mission which is to enhance the quality of life for residents and at the same time support growth and tourism," said Myers Rollins who is the General Manager and CEO of Coast RTA.





Rollins said the company has recently established a task force to look into how they can grow the shuttle service throughout the Grand Strand, "we are looking at everything deciding what type of service they need, and where services should go. What type of community it will offer them, and ranking them. That will be part of the strategic business plan. So we are planning on growing the service significantly over the next several years."





The service costs $7one way and $10 round-trip. Shuttles run from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.



