Lightning strikes building in CCU's University Place

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - No major damage has been discovered after lightning reportedly struck a building at a Coastal Carolina University housing facility.

University spokeswoman Mona Prufer says lightning struck at 980 University Boulevard in University Place, and that strike may have affected some wiring or cameras in the building.

Conway Fire spokesman Capt. Jeremy Carter said firefighters responded to investigate but did not find a fire. They found evidence of a lightning strike on the roof.

