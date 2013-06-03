Police remove 3 kids from filthy Conway home

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A brother and sister are facing charges after police say they allowed three small children to live in a filthy home without clean clothes.

According to the report from Conway Police, the home on Racepath Avenue in Conway was filled with the stench or urine and feces when officers arrived on Friday, May 31. With no adults in sight, they found three small children.

One of the kids was completely naked. Another was wearing only a diaper that the report says likely had not been changed for two to three days. The oldest child said their mother had left to go get food.

After a short time, 22-year-old Christine Onita Johnson pulled into the driveway with three other women and confirmed she was responsible for the children but her brother, 18-year-old Laquan Debonte Johnson, was supposed to be watching them.

The report states Laquan was found sleeping in a room in the house behind a locked door. He and his sister were arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Finding no clean diapers in the home, the report states police brought some to the home and cleaned the children before calling the Department of Social Services to have them placed into emergency protective custody.

Bond for the siblings was set at $10,000 each.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.