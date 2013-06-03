Homicide victim identified as 53-year-old Loris man

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are searching for leads after finding a man shot to death in Loris.

Police officers were called to the Loris home on Highway 701 around 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 where they were told a man was not breathing.

When they arrived they found that he had died from an apparent gunshot wound, says police spokesman Sgt. Robert Kegler.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim was 53-year-old Ronald S. Hardee of Loris. An autopsy showed Hardee died from a gunshot wound.



Major Crimes detectives are on the case, and are investigating this death as a homicide.

