Aviation company moves to Georgetown, creates 100 jobs

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Davis Aircraft Products is making a $5.5 million investment in Georgetown County by relocating its manufacturing operations and creating 100 new jobs.

"We are pleased with the opportunity to move forward with the plans to locate our new operations in Georgetown County. With our new operations, we will be able to attract new customers and increase our market presence. We appreciate all the support we've received from state and local officials," said Bruce Davis, CEO of Davis Aircraft Products.

Expected to begin operations in spring 2014, the company produces the Wolfbend product line which is used in an aircraft's fuel delivery system.

"South Carolina is becoming the ‘it' state for doing business, and more companies are recognizing the benefits of locating their operations here. We celebrate Davis Aircraft Products' decision to invest $5.5 million and create 100 new jobs in Andrews," said Gov. Nikki Haley.

Hiring for those new 100 jobs will begin in spring 2014. If you're interesting in applying, email sales@davisaircraftproducts.com.

For more information about the company, visit www.davisaircraftproducts.com.

