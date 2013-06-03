Fire in Florence home began in bedroom closet

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters are issuing an urgent warning about matches after extinguishing a fire in a family's home over the weekend.

Florence Fire Marshal Kenneth Carr says his crews responded to an active fire at a home on the 1700 block of Lakota Drive around 5 p.m. of Saturday, June 1.

The apartment was filled with smoke, but luckily everyone who lived there was able to get out. After 15 minutes, the flames were put out, and firefighters determined the fire started in a bedroom closet.

Though no one was injured, the Florence Fire Department urges that matches and lighters be kept well out of the reach of children.

