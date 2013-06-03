School bus catches fire in Conway; no injuries reported

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A school bus caught fire in Conway Monday morning; the students, driver and aide were evacuated without injuries.

The school bus' engine caught fire while driving on University Circle at about 7:30 a.m., Horry County School District spokesperson Teal Britton confirmed. Four special needs students, an aide and the driver got off the bus when they saw smoke. Britton confirmed the bus was state-owned.

Another bus was rerouted and brought them to Black Water Middle School, Britton said.

