Myrtle Beach Police search for armed robbery suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At around 3:30 a.m. a call came in reporting an armed robbery in Myrtle Beach between 16th and 17th Avenue North and Legion. This is a block off Kings Highway between Oak Street.

Captain David Knipes with Myrtle Beach Police confirmed officers responded to reports of an armed robbery Monday morning.

The victim told police that after he pumped gas, the suspect came up to his car's window, pointed a silver revolver at him, and said, "Give me the money," according to the report from MBPD. The victim complied, and the suspect ran north on Kings Highway.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic man, about 20 to 25 years old, 5'10" to 6' tall, and about 150 to 160 pounds in weight, the report states. He said the suspect had dark hair that was short on the sides, and slightly raised, but not pointy, in the middle of his head.

He said the suspect was wearing a navy blue shirt that was button-up with no collar, possibly a Henley, with white designs across the neck.

Several police cars and officers were on the scene Monday morning. An officer told our photographer that a suspect was still on the loose.

