2nd deadly crash in Pee Dee claims 2nd life

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A second crash Sunday night at 10:55 p.m. has claimed the life of another person.

The Florence County Coroner tells us the two car crash happened approximately 1 mile south of South Florence High School on Highway 52 at Chapel View Road.

According to Coroner Keith von Lutcken, 55-year-old Karen Keziah Mellor of Lamar was killed in the crash.

The previous accident happened earlier in the evening between two cars on Highway 41/51, just north of Johnsonville City limits.

The man killed in this crash at approximately 5:20 p.m. has been identified as 47-year-old Charles Earl Ellis of Johnsonville. He was the driver of one of the vehicles and the coroner's office tells us he died at the scene.

