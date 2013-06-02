Mr. Myrtle Beach contest accepting nominations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It's that time of year again! Katie's Project, a local non-profit organization, has announced it is accepting nominations for the 2013 Mr. Myrtle Beach contest.

Katie's Project provides formal wear and accessories at no charge to high school students. Revolutions Night Club will host the 5th annual contest for Mr. Myrtle Beach, which will be held on September 14.

The event will be presented by The Melting Pot, and will feature 12 of Myrtle Beach's finest gentlemen all vying for the coveted title of Mr. Myrtle Beach.

Each contestant will model the latest in men's fashions, show off their talents and receive Q&A from a panel of judges.

"The contest for Mr. Myrtle Beach is a fun event that raises funds to support our organization year round and we encourage anyone interested in participating as a contestant or a sponsor to reach out now while space is still available," said Kathy Foxworth-Garrell, Executive Director of Katie's Project.

Contestants or anyone wishing to nominate a contestant can apply online at www.katiesproject.org. Deadline for nominations is June 10.

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are also available. Complete event information can be found on the website or by calling 843-282-0454.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.