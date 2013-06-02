Myrtle Beach Convention Center looks to expand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the first time since its expansion in the 1990's, the Myrtle Beach Convention Center is making a profit, and operating in the black.

The Myrtle Beach Convention Center is at 60 percent booking capacity, and the convention center staff has turned down some events because it is so booked. It may not seem obvious from the outside, but it is actually having a booking frenzy.



Most of the convention center's events have been closed to the public, but Myrtle Beach is still benefiting. The events held in the convention center bring in thousands of dollars, but it could still be bringing in more.

The City of Myrtle Beach and the state struck a deal to extend the time the City has to expand the convention center. So that means it's back to the drawing board. There already suggestions of what should be added.

