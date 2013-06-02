Johnsonville man dies in deadly crash

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A two car crash on Hwy 41/51 at approximately 5:20 p.m. just north of Johnsonville City limits.

The man killed in this crash has been identified as 47-year-old Charles Earl Ellis of Johnsonville. He was the driver of one of the vehicles and the coroner's office tells us he died at the scene.

