One deceased after motorcycle accident in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that one person died in a motorcycle accident that occurred on Sunday afternoon on Cannon Rd.

The deceased is 26-year-old Christopher William McVay, a resident of Myrtle Beach. Coroner Edge said McVay died from injuries sustained after losing control of his motorcycle, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

McVay's motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

WMBF News is tracking the incident and will update with more information as it becomes available.

