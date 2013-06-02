Florence girl to be featured on Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal box

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Mcleod Health announced that 2012 McLeod Miracle Child Blakeney Moore of Florence has been selected to appear in a national campaign for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Moore will appear on the specially-designed Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal boxes that will be sold exclusively in Food Lion stores beginning on June 5.

Moore is the first McLeod Miracle Child to be featured in a national CMNH campaign. She was selected as one of six children by CMNH to be featured in the Kellogg's campaign about children who have overcome adversity in CMNH partner hospitals.

Kellogg will be making a donation to the McLeod Children's Hospital, who will also receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes.

"Thanks to the generous support of Kellogg Company, Food Lion and their customers, millions of children like the six featured in this campaign experience hope, and healing at children's hospitals every year," said John Lauck, President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Moore was diagnosed with developmental dysplasia of the hips at three-years-old. She underwent six surgeries and spent a total of eight months confined by a body cast, which encases the entire body from mid-chest to feet. After her surgeries, Moore required extensive rehabilitation to relearn how to walk and function like she did prior to surgery.

Today, Moore is described as a vivacious eight-year-old, and the growth of her legs is evaluated each year.

The cereal box featuring Moore will be revealed on June 5 at 10 a.m. at Food Lion 618 in Florence. Tony the Tiger will be present to sign autographs, and Leo the Lion will also make a special appearance. Hot dogs will be served along with activities for everyone to enjoy.

