Charleston Co.Sheriff's Office chases suspect to Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office released a statement regarding a vehicle pursuit that originated in Charleston County and ended at the Pole Yard Landing in Georgetown.

The suspect of the pursuit was shot by Charleston County Sheriff's deputies and airlifted to receive medical assistance.

It is unknown at this time why the suspect was being chased. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office was not involved in the incident.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.