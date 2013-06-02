Robeson Co. man shot, sheriff's office makes arrest

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 4 p.m. on Saturday to find a deceased man outside of Thunder Valley Oasis on Old Lowery Rd, according to Robeson County Sheriff's Office Major Anthony Thompson.

Major Thompson said autopsy results are pending, but Alex Jones, 40-years-old , was found in the parking lot, and died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies arrested and charged 36-year-old Maurice Ashford with First Degree Murder. Major Thompson said that there was an ongoing problem between Jones and Ashford that escalated in the parking lot.

Ashford is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, his arraignment will be Monday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing.

