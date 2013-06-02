State Credit Union partners with Make-A-Wish SC through June

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – The 18 branches of State Credit Union are joining to raise funds for local Make- A- Wish South Carolina children, the foundation announced in a news release.

Throughout the month of June, State Credit Union is giving members the opportunity to conveniently donate to Make-A-Wish during the month-long giving campaign.

With 72,000 members in 18 branches in 12 SC cities, State Credit Union will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to granting pending SC wishes, according to the news release.

Make-A-Wish South Carolina grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions, and they say they have never turned a qualified child away. There were 142 wishes granted last year throughout the state, averaging out to three wishes-a-week.

Make-A-Wish South Carolina receives funding through private donations, individuals, companies and special events.

For more information about Make-A-Wish South Carolina, visit sc.wish.org.

