Coastal's season ends in loss to Virginia Tech

Coastal Carolina's 2013 season came to a close on Saturday afternoon, after the Chants fell to the top seed and host school in the NCAA Blacksburg Regional, Virginia Tech by a score of 9-1.

Both teams lost its respective Friday openers, making Saturday's game a do or die situation. In a game that was scoreless after five innings, the Hokies broke through in the sixth, grabbing a one run lead. Andrew Rash and Chad Pinder added home runs as Virginia Tech extended the lead to 4-0 entering the ninth inning. In the ninth, the Hokies were able to put up five runs on six hits to make it 9-0 entering the bottom of the ninth.

Coastal was only able to avoid the shutout then when senior outfielder Jacob May hit a solo homer to right, his seventh of the season.

It is the first time the Chants have gone winless in an NCAA regional since 2005. CCU finishes the year at 37-23, and as Big South South Division champions.

The end of the year also marks the end of a career for CCU reliever Ryan Connolly. He leaves as one of the more notable Chants to come onto the field. His 139 appearances in four years ranks fifth on the NCAA all-time list, and it tops the Big South record, which was previously 117. His career ERA of 2.23 is also the lowest in Big South history, topping that of former Chanticleer and record holder Anthony Meo (2.52).

Copyright WMBF News 2013. All rights reserved.