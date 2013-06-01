Resort-like housing development planned near CCU

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A new student housing development near Coastal Carolina University is in the process of being designed.

A company named aa+e released a statement reporting that it has been contracted by an out of state developer to provide the design of the development that will be off of Highway 544 near CCU. The developer hopes to meet the need to additional housing as enrollment at the college continues to increase.

The development is to be called Chanticleer Square and will use the school's colors in its scheme. The buildings will be three to four stories, and each unit will contain a two or four bedroom floor plan.

The property is planned to include an on-site car wash facility. The goal of aa+e is to try for 636 bedrooms within 161 units.

There will also be an amenity and leasing center featured at the front entrance to the property that will include a fitness center, TV media area, computer area, lounge area, juice and coffee bar and game room.

The fitness center will include a free weights area, treadmills and other aerobic equipment, yoga and aerobics exercise area, tanning room, sauna and indoor handball courts.

The exterior of the building will include a pool, sundeck, hot tub, basketball court, picnic and barbeque area and an outdoor fire pit or fireplace.

Chanticleer Square is targeted to start pre-leasing during the spring semester of 2014. The company aa+e says the amenities are included to make the residents feel more like they are living in a resort rather than student housing.

