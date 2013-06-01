As hurricane season begins, beware of roofing repair scams

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Roofing repair scams often happen after severe storms, and can hit your wallet harder than the hurricane.

Some companies chase storms, like hurricanes, and will show up at your door. Some are reputable, but some are looking to take advantage of you when you need the help the most.

"Don't be ashamed to ask them if they have workman's comp and ask for a copy of their certificates," warns Steve Kahn, Co-owner of Full Steam Ahead Inc.

If a roofer gets hurt working on your property, you could end up paying his medical bills.

To keep the workers and yourself safe, take time in choosing a roofing contractor.

"Get at least three bids, find out different pricing, and ask a lot of questions," suggests Peter Palazzo, a Regional Manager with The Home Depot.

If you decide to make repairs yourself, keep receipts to file with your insurance company. Never pay up front for services.

"Ask for an estimate, come up with terms of an agreement. But, I would not pay up front, especially an out of town contractor," says Kahn.

There are many benefits to hiring local help.

"We're going to be here before, during, and after the storm," explains Todd Setzer with A & I Fire and Water Restoration.

They will not be out of town when you need something fixed.

"If you live in North Myrtle Beach, or Cherry Grove, we know what the wind rating is," says Palazzo.

Local companies know the needs specific to where you live.

