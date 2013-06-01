Company announces new shuttle service from MYR to downtown MB

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Coast RTA has announced the launch of a new service to Myrtle Beach International Airport beginning on June 1. Passengers can hop on board of a direct shuttle to hotels and businesses along Ocean Blvd., and the Myrtle Beach Sheraton Convention Center.

The hours of operation will run from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily, with a $7 one-way and $10 round-trip fee.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and county officials will attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at the airport on Monday, June 3.

"It is our mission to provide safe, reliable, affordable and courteous mass public transportation to the residents and 14 million tourists that visit our area annually," stated General Manager Myers Rollins, Jr.

Coast RTA said there are currently 10 fixed routes in operation, Demand Response and paratransit services. With major growth in rider-ship over the past four years, Coast RTA is on the verge of meeting its goal to reach one-million rides, and becoming a world class mass public transportation system.

