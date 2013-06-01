Technology helps with hurricane preparedness

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – East coast residents are quite familiar with making hurricane preparations and emergency plans, but many people do not plan ahead for wireless communication during disasters, a time when it is most critical.

In the digital age, there are applications for everything, including how to make sure loved ones are safe during hurricanes. Verizon Wireless recommends the following safety tips to be added to traditional hurricane season preparations:

Keep wireless phones, tablets, hotspots, netbooks and laptops fully charged in case local power and landline phone service is lost.

Have additional charged batteries and car-charger adapters (along with a full gas tank in your car) for back-up power.

Download mobile app's to help you track storms and access important information from local media outlets and emergency agencies like the Red Cross and FEMA.

Maintain a list of emergency phone numbers – police, fire, and rescue agencies; power companies; insurance providers; family, friends and co-workers; etc. – and program them into your phone.

When a hurricane has created emergency conditions: