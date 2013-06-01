Georgetown Co. conducting checkpoints through June

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) –The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that it will conduct driver's license checkpoints throughout the month of June.

The sheriff's office plans to have enough deputies at the check points to minimize the inconvenience of motorists traveling the roads in Georgetown.

It is not yet announced where or precisely when the checkpoints will be conducted. Checkpoints are generally a way to crackdown on impaired motorists or those driving illegally.

This checkpoint announcement comes as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer campaign is just beginning statewide.

