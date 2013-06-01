Darlington Raceway hosting Relay for Life

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The American Cancer Society Relay for Life is at Darlington Raceway on Saturday from 11 a.m. until approximately 11 p.m.

The Relay for Life events are a major fundraiser for the American Cancer Society every year, and residents are encouraged to participate in the fight against cancer at the historic Darlington Raceway.

"The track provides a great backdrop for our event, and it's a great location in Darlington County, which teams participating are excited about," said Kathy Stokes, American Cancer Society Area Executive Director.

At least 37 teams are scheduled to participate with a fundraising goal of $165,000 for the 2013 event.

