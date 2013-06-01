Florence Co. Sheriff's Office enforcing Nighttime Seat Belt Enforcement

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release that it will conduct Nighttime Seat Belt Enforcement as a part of the "Buckle Up South Carolina" campaign that began on May 24.

The operation will continue throughout the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer campaign, and beyond, according to the news release.

Deputies will be stationed at selected locations in Florence County at night identifying drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seat belts. The FCSO says their objective is to convince everyone to buckle up, day and night.

"The risk of a fatal accident goes up at night," Sheriff Kenney Boone stated. "Not only is wearing a seatbelt the law, it is probably the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities when crashes occur."

Statistics show that seat belt usage decreases at night, which might have something to do with the number of impaired drivers not buckling up, or that fear of detection is reduced.

"We know that seat belts save lives, so we are going to be out in force for those who need a reminder," concluded Sheriff Boone.

