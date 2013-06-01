Community Event to take donations for family of fallen Deputy Tim Causey

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Head out to The Forest Crossings in Myrtle Beach for a day of fun, food and sunshine on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Grand Strand Humane Society and Horry County Fire Station 45 Relief Fund. There will also be a table set up collecting donations for Horry County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tim Causey, a first responder to the Carolina Forest fire who tragically lost his life.

The fun-filled community event will have inflatable's for kids, music, a dunking tank, a fire truck on site for kids to interact with local firemen and food and beverage for sale from The Forest Crossings restaurants and eateries.

Most of the merchants will be holding drawings and prizes, including a big screen TV.

The Forest Crossings is located at 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.

