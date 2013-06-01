Suspected US drones kill 7 al-Qaida men in Yemen

By AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) - A Yemeni military official says suspected U.S. drone strikes have killed seven suspected al-Qaida militants in the group's southern stronghold of Abyan.

The official said two drones struck two cars on Saturday carrying the suspected militants, wounding two people as well.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity according to regulations, did not identify the victims.

Also on Saturday, two gunmen on a motorbike shot and killed Colonel Yahya al-Umaysi, the commander of an air base in Sayoun city in Hadramawt province.

A security official said al-Umaysi was shot by one of the gunmen while leaving his car near a government office complex. The attacker, using a gun fitted with a silencer, fled.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to brief the media.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.