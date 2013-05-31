Chants drop regional opener, 7-3 to Oklahoma

It will be win or go home for the Coastal Carolina baseball team for the next three days, after dropping the opening game of its NCAA regional to Oklahoma by a 7-3 final in Blacksburg, Virginia on Friday.

The Chants jumped out to a 3-0 lead after plating two runs in the first and one in the second off of Oklahoma ace and highly touted MLB Draft prospect Jonathan Gray. The Sooners offense then woke up, and scored seven unanswered runs, beginning with two in the fourth and two more in the fifth. CCU pitcher Tyler Herb only lasted three innings, giving up two runs on three hits. OU added three more runs for insurance later in the game to seal the win.

After a rocky first two innings, Gray settled down, and threw a complete game, striking out 11 batters, including every position player from CCU except for Jacob May. May, Jake Kane and Colin Hering all drove in runs for the Chants.

Coastal Carolina will face host team and number one seed Virginia Tech in an elimination game at 1:00 on Saturday. The Hokies lost to Connecticut by a 5-2 final on Friday. The Chants must win that, then twice on Sunday and a final game on Monday in order to go to the NCAA Super Regionals next weekend.

CCU will throw left-hander Ben Smith, who is 5-3 with a 2.19 ERA this year, and the Chanticleer hitters will face Devin Burke, who is sporting a 10-3 record with a 3.30 ERA in 2013.

