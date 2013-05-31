Passenger dies in crash on Interstate 95

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person has died after a crash on Interstate 95 Friday afternoon.

Lance Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 1996 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north on the interstate near mile marker 181 around 3:10 p.m. when the driving lost control.

The truck overturned into the median and struck a guard rail. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to McLeod Hospital.

The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries.

The Dillon County Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the victim. Stick with WMBF News for the latest information as it becomes available.

