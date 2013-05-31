Survey: Americans among world's top tippers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A survey conducted by the world's largest travel site found 99 percent of Americans will leave a tip for services when on vacation.

TripAdvisor surveyed 1,600 people in the United States and 9,000 globally. They discovered that not only are almost all Americans likely to tip when on vacation, but 57 percent said they always leave a tip when traveling.

That makes Americans the second best tippers, behind Germans who said 69 percent of them always leave a tip.

Below are statistics on how often travelers from each country surveyed always tip while on vacation:

Germans - 69 percent Americans - 57 percent Russians - 53 percent Brazilians - 40 percent French - 39 percent Brits - 39 percent Spanish - 36 percent Italians - 23 percent

According to the survey, more of the Americans surveyed said they tip when staff "go the extra mile." Factors that encouraged tipping at hotels and restaurants include:

Helpfulness of service

Friendliness of service

Politeness of service

TripAdvisor said of those surveyed, some said their lack of tipping was due to the lack of information on the etiquette in the area they vacation.

For tips on how to tip, the website suggests referencing travel guides, reading online reviews, checking online forums, asking friends or family, and getting friendly with the locals.

Some travel agency also offer tip conversion sheets or you may find an app on your smartphone that could help.

"Tipping is a cultural norm in the States and US travelers have a tendency to take their customs on the road whether they are on American soil or traveling abroad," said Brooke Ferencsik, director of communications at TripAdvisor.

