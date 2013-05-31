Florence duo charged after kids test positive for drugs

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Pee Dee couple is facing serious charges after children in their care tested positive for illegal drugs.

Amy Strickland, 36, and 35-year-old Jack Newsome were booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Wednesday, May 29. Both are charged with the unlawful neglect of a child.

According to Florence City Police spokesman Major Carlos Raines, their arrests are the result of an investigation by the Department of Social Services that involved the drug testing of Strickland, Newsome and two children under the age of three.

All four of them tested positive for cocaine. DSS took custody of the children, and police took custody of Strickland and Newsome.

Both were released from prison on bond.

