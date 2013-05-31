Dangerous intersection on SCDOT's radar

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A dangerous intersection along a very busy highway could be on its way to getting a major overhaul. The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has major safety concerns over the Hwy 501 at Four Mile Rd intersection.

The Conway intersection made SCDOT's list for the Highway Safety Improvement Program. The agency used crash data to decide what intersections in the Palmetto State need work. Highway 501 at Four Mile Road was one of 12 selected and is ranked as the highest priority on the list.

According to data collected by SCDOT, of the 42 accidents reported at the intersection since 2008, there were injuries involved in 15 of them, and two of them were fatalities.

SCDOT says there are still several steps that need to happen before making the improvements. The agency is in the process of collecting public comment on the plans and is also seeking the SCDOT's commission approval.

If the agency gets the okay, and can secure the funds to cover the project's cost, then traffic engineers will determine what changes the intersection need to be made to make it safer for drivers.

Locals drivers like Vernon Thompkins say they're glad the busy intersection is on the SCDOT 's radar.

"It's very busy. A lot of people are in a rush and over look a lot of things. A lot of accidents happen, fatalities," said Thompkins.

People have until June 13 to weigh in on the agency's safety improvement project plans. To leave comments for the agency to consider, visit this website: http://www.scdot.org/inside/public_comment_fedSafety.aspx.

